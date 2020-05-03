With Love from Harlan gives away bags of meals to community with curbside pick up

With Love from Harlan handed out bags of food to the community on Sunday afternoon. This is something the organization has done for a year.

"Just to help make sure that people are fed throughout the weekend and you know today we're doing it curbside," said President of With Love from Harlan Leslie Bledsoe.

Leslie and Ashley Bledsoe prepared the meals on Sunday.

"A lot of the people that we serve are elderly they don't get out of their homes a lot of them are homebound already so it's essential that they still receive these meals," Bledsoe said.

Not only are these meals essential for every day, but mean even more especially when grocery stores limit the amount of meat a family can buy during COVID-19.

"These people, they might have the means but by the time they get to the store there may not be anything they came to purchase," said Weekend Meals Coordinator Ashley Bledsoe.

Leslie Bledsoe said she feels blessed when she sees people pull up to the curb.

"Blessed, I mean I'm glad to know that they know can come to us for food that we'll give them a meal no questions asked," Bledsoe added.

With Love from Harlan served more than 80 meals on Sunday. The organization gives meals out every weekend, except the last Sunday of each month, at Christ Church in Harlan.

If you would like to reach out to the organization click here.