With Love From Harlan brings community together with social distancing egg hunt

Each year before Easter, Harlan comes together for a countywide Easter egg hunt.

"Hundreds, hundreds of people come to the community Easter egg hunt at Huff Park," said Leslie Bledsoe, president of With Love From Harlan.

This year everything had to be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, so With Love From Harlan got creative.

"Kids will have the opportunity to drive in their car with their parents and look for the Easter eggs," said Bledsoe.

They started a social distancing egg hunt, asking kids to create eggs on paper or with sidewalk chalk and place them where everyone can see.

"We just wanted people to get out of the house and not be cooped up inside and make it kinda a family activity," said Bledsoe.

The Hensley family decided to take a break from watching TV and make the eggs together.

"They had a blast with it," said the father Josh Hensley.

They gave their three and six-year-old children free creative reign.

"We let them pick whatever they wanted to pick and my little girl is really into the Trolls movie right now so she picked Poppy," said Hensley.

They also created an egg sticking to the true meaning of Easter.

"We had just the traditional egg with the cross on it and everything just to represent that even in this time right now you know God is still in control," said Hensley.

Bledsoe hopes all the eggs are in the windows by April 10.

When you spot the eggs you can take a picture and share it in the comment section on With Love From Harlan's post on Facebook.

They will give a $100 Visa gift card to the most liked picture at a home. Bledsoe says they will also give a $200 Visa gift card to the business with the most liked picture.