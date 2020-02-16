With Love from Harlan gives donated supplies to flood victims

With Love from Harlan gave out donated supplies to flood victims on Sunday.

The organization received a donation of supplies and a 20 foot U-Haul truck from Heritage Baptist Church, in Lexington.

With Love from Harlan made several stops on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at East Barbourville Baptist and ending at the Harlan Center.

"The first thing these people are going to have to do is clean up before they can even think about what they lost or what they are going to have to get and what their needs are," said Leslie Bledsoe, president of With Love from Harlan.

Chuck Hatmaker is familiar with flooding, having just recovered from a flood two years ago.

"We lost everything we have two years ago. Now it has hit us again, it's just real disheartening," said Hatmaker.

Bledsoe knew her organization had to step in once the flooding began by collecting supplies for those in need.

"They just feel so blessed that other people are reaching out to them and offering them help," said Bledsoe.

With Love from Harlan is looking for a church or individuals to volunteer with their weekend meal program. You can sign up by going on their Facebook page here.