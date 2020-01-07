Wise, VA becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary

Officials with the town of Wise, Virginia voted Monday night to declare the town a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The town council voted unanimously on the measure, according to Council Member Laura Taylor-Baugh.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League says 87 counties, 10 cities, and 18 towns in Virginia have passed gun sanctuary measures as of December 29.

The Wise County Board of Supervisors declared the county a Second Amendment sanctuary on December 12. The City of Norton passed a similar measure on December 3.