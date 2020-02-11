Wise County, VA authorities asking for help finding missing woman

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

The sheriff’s office is trying to find Angela Denise Anderson after she was reported missing on Monday.

Anderson was last seen around 11 p.m. Sunday in the Big Stone Gap area wearing a blue “Simply Southern” shirt, grey yoga style pants, a turquoise Columbia jacket, and burgundy gloves according to the WCSO. She is 5’4″ tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3756.