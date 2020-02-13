Wise Central High School band director facing multiple child pornography charges

The band director at Wise Central High School has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography in southeast Kentucky.

According to online Letcher County District Court documents, Dalton Bates is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He’s also charged with distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The Wise Central High School band's Facebook page has posts and photos that show Bates as the band’s director.

Bates is currently being held in the Letcher County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

An arraignment hearing is set for Friday morning at 8 a.m.