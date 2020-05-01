Wisconsin company making bobblehead of Gov. Beshear

A company in Wisconsin is taking pre-orders for a bobblehead of Governor Andy Beshear.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee will make and ship the toy, which will be shipped in July. The bobblehead costs $25 plus shipping and is only available through the organization's online store.

Officials with the museum say $5 for each order will be donated to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. The museum has already raised $185,000 for the fund from the sales of other bobbleheads.