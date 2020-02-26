Winter is still here, snow tonight

It looks like we are going to get a small taste of winter before February is over. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Harlan and Letcher County, Ky and Wise County, VA through tomorrow morning.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see rain showers this afternoon. As temperatures drop tonight, the rain will transition over to snow. That snow will continue through the overnight hours and early on your Thursday before wrapping up. We could see some light accumulation, but I think most areas don't see much more than a dusting. Higher elevations, of course, will see a bit more. Lows will drop into the mid-20s, so some spots could be slick on Thursday morning. You'll also want to give yourself a few extra minutes to brush off/defrost your car.

After those early snow chances, skies will clear by Thursday afternoon, giving way to some brief sunshine mixed with clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 30s. Clouds will increase again tomorrow night as temps drop into the upper 20s.

Friday and Saturday

Here's where the forecast gets a little crazy, at least based on the models. Let's start with what we know. Friday will be cloudy with chances for rain and snow, depending on the daytime high. The moisture looks to start back up by mid-morning and continue off and on through Saturday morning. It's possible we could see a combination of rain, mixing, and snow all in the same day.

Anything we get Friday night will be snow as temperatures drop into the mid-20s. It's the daytime hours that could be on the borderline. Right now, we're forecasting highs near 40. Most models are showing less than an inch of snow for Wednesday all the way through Friday. Temps are going to play a huge role in what we end up with. A degree or two could make the difference between snow on the ground or next to nothing.

The snow will wrap up Saturday morning giving way to clearing skies by Saturday afternoon as highs should get near 40 as we wrap up February.

Extended Forecast

March starts on a calm note, thankfully. Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.

Rain chances look to return as we head into the next work and school week and highs will trend upward. We could be close to 60 or above through midweek.

Keep it locked here for updates.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall