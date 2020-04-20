Williamson Memorial Hospital to close this week

Despite announcing an approved buyer earlier this month, Williamson Memorial Hospital will close Tuesday, April 21st, 2020.

According to officials, the decline in volumes experienced from the current coronavirus pandemic were too sudden and severe to sustain operations.

Officials do say the new facility owner has expressed desire to find partners to restore the hospital's critical functions.

The following statement was posted on the Williamson Memorial Hospital Facebook page Monday:

"As you are aware, on April 21st, 2020, Williamson Memorial Hospital will close. Over the past 7 months, together we were able to right size the organization, streamline operations and fix a large portion of the revenue cycles issues. Unfortunately, the decline in volumes experienced from the current pandemic were too sudden and severe for us to sustain operations. It is with a very heavy heart that we have no other alternative to keep the facility operating. However, the new facility owner has expressed his desire to seek out the needed partners for emergency services, lab & x-ray to return to the hospital in the future. It is for this reason; I am confident that services will return to that facility to serve the Williamson community once our country's healthcare system stabilizes post pandemic. I remain in awe of the dedication and perseverance of the employees of the hospital, whom I have had the pleasure to work with and to know. It is rare to find such a dedicated work force with an aligned vision and purpose to take care of patients and the community. I want all of you to know that your influence on me has made me a better leader and person. I will continue to endeavor to identify solutions for the new facility owner as all of you remain on the top of my mind."