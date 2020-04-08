Williamsburg revitalization at a stand-still because of COVID-19

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison, says progress has been put on hold or significantly slowed down for several downtown businesses.

While not all have been able to, several restaurants around Williamsburg continue to make due any way they can, by offering curbside.

"If you've got somebody out there, that are your local businesses and they're still trying to to do curbside, go visit them curbside," said Harrison. "Anything that we can do to help them carry on through this difficult time, is only going to help."

The biggest concern for Harrison is helping those restaurants, especially those that just opened months ago like The Brick Oven get SBA loans. By doing this, those businesses can get over the hurdle of the next upcoming weeks.

Unfortunately, for some like the Copper To pTap and The Butcher's Pub, they did not get to open their doors.

For Copper Top Tap, they have been waiting since last May for the okay to open their doors. Unfortunately that did not come until until March 30th.

"Half of the experience of Copper Top is being inside Copper Top. I mean, if you look around, we've got the penny top bar, the copper ceiling. I mean, it's an entire aesthetic in here," said Manager Mindy Morgan.

She says this is why they simply could not open their doors before allowing that experience to be felt.

Both Copper Top Tap and The Butcher's Pub plan to have their grand openings as soon as the closing orders are lifted.

"I'm ready to see the growth. You know, everybody is right there at the edge, ready to go over. So, when you see that growth is happening, you know, your economy is going to do nothing but win. So, that's what we're looking forward to," said Morgan.

A sentiment Harrison shared.

"I'm praying, I'm just like you. I'm praying, and like everyone else, just praying for their survival. And, just hoping that when we come out of this, it will just explode. People will want to just get out, I know I will," said Harrison. "I think when we come out of this, there is going to be a huge massive movement to just get the heck out of the house. And go do something and be together. And, be together and finally spend some time with friends and family."

Work on the collaboration between the University of the Cumberlands apartments, city businesses below and downtown has come to either a complete stop or slowed down because of social distancing.