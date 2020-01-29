Williamsburg PD trains K9 units to be ready for drugs coming up I-75

The Williamsburg Police Department spends its Wednesdays training throughout the city with their K9 units.

"We started our K9 program probably seven or eight years ago. We started with one dog, which was a Mal. We wanted a dual-purpose dog," said Bird.

As of 2020, they have four dogs. Three of the dogs are dual-purpose and one is a Porcelain Hound cadaver dog.

"The dual-purpose dogs are dogs that are trained in narcotics, they are trained to track, and they are trained to apprehend bad guys," said Bird.

"They are trained in a variety of narcotic odors. Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy."

With drugs constantly changing and more easily concealed, the officers utilize the help of the dogs more than ever.

"Take the vapes for instance, the marijuana vapes. When the average person comes across one of those vapes, you're not going to be able to smell anything. You're not going to know that it contains marijuana. But we can take a vape cartridge that we suspect contains THC and we can have the dog sniff it. And the dog is going to alert to it," Bird added.

One of the reasons they train so heavily is to keep ahead of the curve of the drugs on their way to Williamsburg's streets. One of those headed up I-75 is heroin.

"The heroin we get because we're so closely located to I-75. Most of it is people from out of state that are traveling through. So we're not seeing that yet. And we know it's coming," said Bird. "We're prepared for it. All of our officers carry Narcan. All of the K9 handlers carry Narcan specifically for the dogs. So we're prepared for it. And the dogs are trained for it and ready."

The dogs train every Wednesday for a full eight hours, in addition to any calls they are used on during the rest of the week.