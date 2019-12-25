Williamsburg Community Dinner feeds more than 100 people on Christmas

Members with the B-Squad Project held their second-annual community Christmas dinner on Wednesday.

Last year, the meal was served at Pizza Hut in Williamsburg. However, so many people attended that the restaurant was full.

"Two years ago I lost my grandmother. And so, instead of spending the holidays alone we wanted to spend it with the members of our community. And, so, we wanted to give back," said Shannon Barman, founder of the B-Squad.

It cost $3,000 to cater the meal last Christmas. With the group nearly doubling the number of beds given out for the Gutsy Gunner Sweet Dreams bed giveaway, it looked like it would not be happening this year.

A conversation between Barman and members of Grace Community Christian Fellowship Church, changed their situation.

"She called me and said 'are we going to do this dinner?' And, I said 'the funds aren't there, I don't think it's going to be possible.' And she said, 'do you think Im going to charge you?' And I said, 'well, yeah.,'" said Barman. But, the church volunteered their time and the food, which meant the B-Squad got to help serve more than 100 meals on Christmas.

"I'd say a lot of people wouldn't have had a dinner today if it wasn't for this," said Teresa Petrey.

The church said there could not have been a better way to spend their Christmas than to give back and reflect on their blessings.

"I looked at it and I began to realize the need in our little town, for folks to help. And, I've seen that with some homeless folks that I really had no idea of the magnitude of homelessness that we see. Some folks seem to think that that's just in big cities. But let me tell you, it's here in Mayberry too," said Pastor Gerald Mullins. "We saw that and realized that on Christmas day there would be a lot of folks that wouldn't have a place to go. They wouldn't have the means to have a traditional Christmas dinner, which many of us take for granted."

It went much further than the donated clothes, food to take home, or the hot meals could ever provide. It was about coming together and sharing God's love.

More than 100 people were served meals. The church and the B-Squad members said they look forward to serving even more people next year.