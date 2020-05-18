William A. Rice, longtime lawyer and pastor dies in Corbin

Longtime Harlan County Attorney William A. Rice, 91, of Woodland Hills, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, KY.

He was a 1946 graduate of Harlan High School and played for the 1944 Harlan High School State Championship basketball team where he was named first-team all-tournament team.

In 1953 he graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law and practiced for 65 years until he retired from the law firm of Rice & Hendrickson in London.

He was a member of both the Harlan County Bar Association and the Kentucky Bar Association.

He was also the pastor of the Woodland Hills Church for 47 years and along with his wife, Kathleen, founded the Woodland Hills Christian School. He was a member of The Gideons International.

A private service was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Woodland Hills Church.