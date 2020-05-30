Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosts 'Blessing of the Bikes'

Wildcat Harley-Davidson hosted the 'Blessing of the Bikes' and a blood drive on Saturday to kick off the unofficial start of the riding season.

"We always try to do late April cause usually you can catch a good day in there, it might be warm it might be dry, so there's not really an official start it's just kind of just where we are that's usually when the weather starts breaking and you can ride every day," said Marketing Director Chris Minton.

Riders were finally able to take their motorcycles out of the garage.

"It's just kind of a chance for everyone to get out for once, you know, celebrate some good things, quit thinking about the bad things for a moment or two and so it turned out well," added Minton.

They said it was like an extended family reunited.

"It's a lifestyle, it's a brotherhood, it's in their blood and that sounds cliche but that's honestly what it is, I mean it's just a way of life," said Minton.

The brotherhood helped others by donating blood.

"A lot of bikers are war veterans, you know, so there's a lot of patriotism there, there's also a kinship of trying to help others a lot of our bikers are blood donors it's just a good marriage of the two mindsets," said Minton.

They ended with a prayer for peace and a safe ride.

"It's just people acknowledging that they need help, staying safe, and that's the goal at the end of the day to stay safe and count their blessings literally," added Minton.

More than 200 motorcycles were at the event.