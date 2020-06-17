Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

report the wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news.

Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Our hearts are heavy tonight. Kelley and I offer our deepest condolences to Rep. Andy Barr, his two daughters, family, and friends. Please join us in praying for them during this incredibly difficult time. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 17, 2020