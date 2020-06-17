Advertisement

Wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr passes away suddenly at age 39

In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family&amp;rsquo;s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers a ceremonial re-enactment of the House oath-of-office to Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., accompanied by his wife Eleanor Carol Leavell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Eleanor Carol Leavell died unexpectedly in the family&amp;rsquo;s home Tuesday night at the age of 39, news outlets reported. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

report the wife of a U.S. Congressman from Kentucky died unexpectedly in the family’s home Tuesday night at the age of 39.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s office said in a statement his wife, Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, passed away in Lexington. The congressman may release a more detailed statement at a later date.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement he and his wife are “stunned and heartbroken” by the news.

Condolences for her passing flowed in through the night from other Kentucky politicians, including Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Escaped wallaby named ‘Surprise’ on the loose in Colo. neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
The marsupial’s name – fittingly, it turns out – is “Surprise.” He went missing two weeks ago from the Zoology Foundation sanctuary in Larkspur, Colorado.

Regional

Police: Possible overdose leads to crash at Kentucky/Virginia state line

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Witnesses told police they saw the driver sit a gas station for some time before his car starting moving into the road, hitting a high wall.

Regional

VDH: 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia; first case reported in Dickenson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health reported 53,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Police, family searching for missing Pike County man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
We’re told Wesley Hook, 30, of Pikeville was last seen at his house on Northgate Drive several days ago.

Eastern Kentucky News

Police searching for wanted felon in Floyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Christopher Hayden was already wanted on charges of burglarizing a local business and then failing to appear in court after being released on bond.

Latest News

Sports

Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Former M.C. Napier coach, Hazard Athletic Director Bill Dixon dies at age 79

National

Aunt Jemima brand name, imagery ending after 131 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
Media outlets, including AdAge and AdWeek, reported that the name and imagery on the 131-year-old brand of pancake syrup and mix will change, though it’s not yet known to what.

Eastern Kentucky News

Man dies in Pulaski County fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
No word on what led to the fire.

National

U.S. Army seeks to hire 10,000 new soldiers during national hiring event

Updated: 7 hours ago
The military branch has started Army National Hiring Days, its first nationwide virtual hiring campaign.

National

McConnell ‘OK’ with removing Confederate names from bases

Updated: 9 hours ago
A GOP-controlled Senate panel voted last week to require bases such as Fort Bragg and Fort Hood to be renamed within three years.