Feburary flooding in Eastern Kentucky gets federal funding, but where does that money go?

Friday, President Donald Trump opened up the federal assistance funds for flooding cleanup across the commonwealth. The areas hardest hit by the widespread flooding back in February are in Eastern Kentucky.

Downtown Middlesboro after flooding across the Cumberland Valley.

"Really and this time with all that’s going on with COVID-19 and the declining revenues governments are experiencing any help is greatly appreciated," said Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley.

Where does the federal funding go though? The different kinds of assistance are broken up into a couple of different categories.

The first is public assistance, which was approved for 27 counties in Kentucky: Bell, Boyd, Butler, Clay, Harlan, Henderson, Hickman, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, McCracken, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Union, and Whitley.

Public assistance allows the local government to be reimbursed about 87 percent of what they spent cleaning up the flooding damage. That could go to things such as mudslides and road breaks. In Harlan County, there are roughly three projects that will qualify for that. One of those projects is a costly slide near Gray's Knob.

Then there is individual assistance, which is still under review.

Individual assistance would go directly to people who meet the criteria for damage to their homes by the flooding. In Harlan County, roughly 50 to 70 people fall into that need. Across Eastern Kentucky, that number is much higher.

There is no word on when or if individual assistance will be approved.

"Really we had more individual damage here in Harlan County then we had public," said Mosley. "Like I said I’m just hopeful that the individual assistance comes through with this because there are a lot of people that need that help."

All counties in Kentucky do qualify to sign up for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is funding to "prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards."

Governor Andy Beshear requested the funding on Mar. 26, for flooding that occurred throughout the Commonwealth from Feb. 3-29.