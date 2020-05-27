'Why not take it?'; Churches look at ways to welcome members back

The second to last weekend of March sounds about right to Ben Fugate when you ask him the last time the Church he pastors had their last in-person service.

Just three days before they're set to welcome members back for the first time, Fugate stands in the middle on a now half-empty sanctuary.

"We knew it was going to look different when we heard the six-foot distance but I didn't know how different until I saw it," said Fugate the Pastor of Journey Christian Church.

On any given Sunday, Journey has between 150 and 200 people worship God inside the four walls.

For a while leading up to the start of COVID19 restrictions, Journey had already been thinking of ways to spread the message beyond traditional means.

"Luckily for us, we've always done a live feed so a lot of the things we did or the nature of it was already in place but to keep people engaged or to make it separate from what everyone else did we did have to get creative," said Fugate.

Over the course of the two months, they have not met in person Fugate and a group of people who help with worship have traversed to different sites in Eastern Kentucky to help spread the message.

While doing that he and the church council have looked at ways to get back to worship. Watching Gov. Beshears news conferences and also talking heavily with other churches in the state, region and across the country.

This week he got a measuring tape out and began to track across his sanctuary what was six feet of separation between rows of seats.

There are now seats piled in the corner, separated chairs that seem to be miles apart and still more work to be done.

But the man tasked with delivering a sermon every Sunday, and leading a congregation through a global pandemic, stands excited.

"I'm pumped, I'm so pumped. You know I was talking to someone the other day and I said I'm going to preach the hardwood up," said Fugate.

While stressful not being in person, and the first to admit that not getting to hug people after so long apart will be difficult, Fugate feels this has made his church in a sense stronger.

"I just think that our church is in a lot better position than it was before, spiritually, mentally, about what matters most," said Fugate.

While this Sunday they'll have ushers guiding people to their seats, someone who will clean the bathrooms after someone uses them and separation between everyone, Fugate sees this as an opportunity for churches everywhere.

“This is an opportunity I can speak for every church but if I can speak to every church I would just remind them that this is an incredible opportunity to show the world that we have faith in a God we can’t see but at the same time we respect a world we do see,” said Fugate. "Not one time did Jesus say to his disciples they'll know you're my followers because you showed up for church in the middle of a blizzard or because you showed up for church in a global pandemic. but he said they'll know you're my disciples because you loved one another. So I think taking precautions is not a sign of fear its a sign of love. So if we can use that opportunity to speak to a world that desperately needs love right now, why not take it?"

An opportunity to spread the word to a world, Fugate believes, needs it more than anything.