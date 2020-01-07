Why abbreviating 2020 to '20' on checks might not be a good idea

Remembering the new year when writing the dates on checks, papers, and documents can be difficult but this year that difficulty comes with additional concerns.

There have been concerns about people risking being victims of fraud by abbreviating the year 2020 to '20' on datelines.

Jody Sims, with Kentucky State Police, says this can be a concern specifically at this time of year.

“Anytime there is a change or an event like a new year or we have the start of a new century or anything disasters. A lot of different nature, a lot of people who would set out to defraud or steal for someone, they will use any and all types of situations," said Sims. “This could arise as ways that people could change like a 2021 or 22 or so on, to make it seem like a check may have just been currently written that may have been lost or misplaced or stolen. Which they would be able to obtain funds from an individual’s account."

It is also important to consider this with contracts and other documents as well.

If you do suspect you are a victim of fraud Sims recommends you contact your bank or financial institution.