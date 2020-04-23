Why it is important for you to complete the Census

As of April 21, only 18,000 people in Perry County have completed their 2020 Census. The Census helps pay for highway projects, schools and hundreds of other projects.

"It covers schools and of course it covers food programs and of course it covers health care but it covers every little thing from small business loans," said City of Hazard Commissioner Luke Glaser.

Almost every decision the government makes is based on Census data including how kids are fed.

"It's how the federal lunch program is based upon the dollars allocated to Perry County for their school lunch programs is based on this Census," said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.

The Census also determines Kentucky's representation in Washington D.C.

"It's our seat at the table and if we lose another seat you know that's representation of not only Perry County but all of East Kentucky and all of Kentucky," added Alexander.

The Perry County Judge Executive's Office has made phone calls to encourage people to complete their Census.

"This is something we can go ahead and do now we've got our numbers up two or three percentage points. So, we're going to start the calling from the office we probably called a hundred already," said Alexander.

Officials plan to motivate people to complete their Census by offering a competition that is still in the works.

"Where people can fill out the Census show us a picture and be entered in to for a chance to win various prizes gift cards to local businesses," said Glaser.

You can complete your Census by calling the Census hotline at 1-844-330-2020 or you can visit the Census website here.

Households have until October 31 to submit their Census.

