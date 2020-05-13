Who’s getting the best sleep in Kentucky?

Despite the stress of a months-long global health crisis, many Kentuckians are actually getting more sleep than they usually do.

A new study conducted by Sleepopolis.com weighed factors such as obesity, alcohol and tobacco consumption, physical activity rates and unemployment levels, among others.

Many of the top spots were claimed by areas near the state's largest cities.

In our area, the results were not as good, showing people in the mountains were still getting less sleep. Morehead ranked the highest in our region at 66. Ashland was the next closest at 70 followed by London at 77.

You can see the entire list here.