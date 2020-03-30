Whitley County's 'Rootbeer Stand' changes menu amid COVID-19 concerns

The Rootbeer Stand in Corbin, on Monday, decided to have a limited menu to help reduce the number of kitchen staff amongst COVID-19 concerns.

They are limiting the menu options to hamburgers, hotdogs, french fries and onion rings.

In addition, parking will be limited to designated parking spots.

You must also take your order with you and not eat on site.

According to their Facebook post, they want customers to understand this decision was not easy. These precautions are put in place to keep staff and guests safe during this difficult time.