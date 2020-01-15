Whitley County native Nick Wilson to return on 'Survivor: Winners at War'

CBS announced Wednesday that 20 legendary winners of Emmy Award-winning TV series Survivor will compete against each other in the 40th season of the show.

The premiere of 'Survivor: Winners at War' will air Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. on WYMT. (Nick Wilson // CBS)

A familiar face will be among the returning champions - Whitley County native Nick Wilson - who won the 'David vs. Goliath' season in 2018.

"I feel like in a season like this, all bets are off," Wilson said in the teaser trailer.

The premiere of 'Survivor: Winners at War' will air Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. on WYMT. A special retrospective episode, 'Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players', will air on February 5 at 8 p.m. on WYMT, and will include a sneak peek at the upcoming season.