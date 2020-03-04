Whitley County man accused of snapping 77-year-old mother's femur

Whitley County Sheriff's deputies put a Williamsburg man behind bars last week.

Friday night, deputies were called to a home off West Highway 204 in response to a fight between a man and his 77-year-old mother.

Deputies said they saw the woman lying in a chair covered in several bleeding wounds and a broken leg.

They asked the son, James Gipson, what happened. Gipson said she kicked him in the mouth. The mother told deputies she did this because he came through her door, punched her in the eye and pushed her into the chair, snapping her femur.

The fight reportedly happened because the mother told Gipson she was cutting off the electricity at his home.

Gipson was charged with second-degree assault and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.