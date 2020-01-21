Whitley County dispatch flooded with 911 calls after Monday's earthquake

Whitley County was just one of the counties that felt the earthquake originating just north of the Knoxville area on Monday. Dozens of calls flooded into the 911 dispatch center.

"I'm down here at Hemlock and it rattled my closet doors," one caller said.

Another talked about feeling the earthquake in another part of town.

"I'm up here on Mount Morgan. My whole house just shook. Is something doing some blasting or something around here?" they asked.

Employees at G&E told WYMT that they did not notice the quake at first.

"We honestly, whenever we're here we're like working. So when you're here, that's what we're doing. So, I honestly didn't even know that it happened," said waitress Cassie Poynter. "After I stopped to actually think about it there were some things that were actually part of it. Like, the lights flickering and different things like that. And then some of our regulars that I was talking to said that they had felt it."

Originally the earthquake measured a 3.6 on the Richter scale

but was soon upgraded to a 3.8 magnitude quake.