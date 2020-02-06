Whitley County crews prepared for more mudslides, water rescues

The Cumberland River is reaching moderate flood stage in Williamsburg. Sister station WKYT reports it is expected to be close to major flood stage by Friday night.

(Photo: WKYT/Adam Burniston)

The rising river is causing other creeks and streams to back up.

Whitley County Emergency Manager Danny Moses said his crews are prepared.

"If there's a medical emergency we have Woodvine Fire and Rescue, the haz boats, we have the Corbin Fire Department," Moses said. "Also the Williamsburg, that has boats. So I've got a lot of help in that area.

Two mudslides happened on KY 92 East, and a third happened on I-75 near the 2-mile marker. Crews ask drivers to take it slow in the area.