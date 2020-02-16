Whitley County church continues services despite flooding damage

Flooding in the past couple of weeks has caused damage to many buildings in Kentucky, including a Williamsburg church.

While cleanup efforts are underway, that has not stopped the church from holding their worship services.

Our sister station WKYT spoke with the members of the church about this situation.

The founder of the church, Geneva Lowe, said this experience has given them more of a chance to talk about the bible.

Other church members, such as Peggy Hetmaker, say they are seeing God through this situation.

"This is a terrible experience, and I wouldn't wish it on anybody. But I wouldn't trade this experience for nothing in the world. Because you can see God move every single day," said Hatmaker.

