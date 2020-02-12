Whitley County bracing for more floodwater

Though there has been some relief after floodwaters rose in Southeastern Kentucky last week, some communities are bracing for another wave of flooding.

Sister station WKYT talked to people in Whitley County, who are preparing to face more flood damage and other issues.

The Cumberland River hit a historic crest last week and incoming rain is expected to raise the flood level again. Park officials at Cumberland Falls estimated about 500,000 gallons of water rushed over the falls every second during the last flood.

Levels in Williamsburg reached nearly 35 feet. Though the river is down to under 22 feet, it is projected to reach nearly 28 feet soon.

Whitley County emergency manager Danny Moses warned people living near the river to keep watch.

"I think right now, the biggest thing will be the flash flooding. Really, I just want to tell people, don't drive in water," Moses said. "We've had one death, and we've rescued several people that have driven into the water and it's just not worth it."

Emergency crews are also monitoring the area for mudslides.