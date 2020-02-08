Whitley County Officials: History is being made by flooding

Officials in Whitley County said history is being made by the flooding there.

Water from the Cumberland River and other streams have crept into homes. Animals and people have had to be rescued. Some people said it is the worst flooding in more than 40 years.

"Once the water goes down, I'm sure the people in the county will need some help," said Danny Moses, the emergency management director.

Emergency officials believe there are at least seven homes in the water, and six underwater.

"It looks bad. It is bad," said one man from Whitley County.

Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said a flood wall was built to withstand a flood of 39 feet. This flood will reach just below 35 feet. The river crest is expected to be 34.8 feet by the night of February 8.

Many say this is the worst since 1977 and will possibly go down as the second-worst ever.

“Well, been a lot of history made this week and this is one with a devastating impact to a lot of people," said Ronnie Partin who lives in Wiliamsburg.

Although several people and their pets have been rescued, so far nobody has been seriously hurt.

"We've been very lucky on that. One elderly woman may have hyperthermia, we got her to the hospital in the middle of the night," said moses.

Whitley County officials said they have been in contact with state officials in Frankfort for emergency help.

