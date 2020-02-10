High waters in Whitley County continue to drop despite rain

It rained all day Monday on Southern Kentucky homes that were already damaged by flooding the week before.

Last week, floodwater surrounded homes in Whitley County and some families lost everything they owned.

Relief organizations had to step in to help the area.

Monday, the rain continued all day and even though the area remained in flood stage, the water had gone down.

Homes that were previously sitting in water are once again on dry ground but will require a lot of renovations.

The mayor of Williamsburg says they are watching the weather closely this week. They don't expect Monday's rain to cause water to rise significantly, but they do fear the upcoming rain on Wednesday.

The Cedar Ridge relief group director, Keith Decker, told us they are getting supplies and will be a central location for relief in the upcoming days.

“There’s families that have just lost everything. The most immediate need is the food and clothes," said Decker.

The mayor also mentioned that although the shelter was closed, they will reopen it if needed.