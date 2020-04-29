While different, local meat processors not feeling pinch like national ones

Tuesday President Trump declared meat processors critical infrastructure, keeping them from shutting their doors.

This comes as many big plants across the country announce a rising number of COVID-19 cases among workers.

The decision was made as many said there would be a negative impact on the supply chain as plants were no longer turning out meat.

For national ones, this is big because it keeps them up and running but on a smaller scale, the small-time processors aren't impacted by this at all.

Summit Meat Processing saw their business dip as restaurants went to curbside, pickup and delivery only.

"It pulled a piece of our business away which is the restaurant industry. WIth restaurants just being pick up its pulled a big piece away from that," said Kyle Turpen, co-owner of Summit Meat Processing.

While that aspect of his business slowed, other parts picked up.

"As a small scale processor, we have gained customers who have never tried farm fresh meats," said Turpen. "You know we're seeing new faces, we're seeing people who have never come here before and in that aspect, we just appreciate them coming."

The supply chain shortages have yet to adversely impact Summit.

"Where they can't access food from their big suppliers, they have to look for other suppliers, and you know we're usually their first option," said Turpen.

This, for Turpen, is contributed to the fact that they buy local.

“All our people are local you know cattle prices have jumped down a little bit through this so they would rather sell to us at a higher rate and us know that we’re getting quality stuff,” said Turpen.

While they continue to work and get what they can peeled out, the small business owner continues to thank those who buy from them.

"Somebody asked me the other way well what do you say to them what do you talk, I said I just tell them 'thank you'. Thanks for helping a farmer, thanks for helping my small business, you know just thank you for coming and at the end of the day they just appreciate the quality of the meats," said Turpen.

Turpen says Summit Meat Processing is following CDC guideline in both their sales area and plant.