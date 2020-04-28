Where can Kentuckians get a face mask before May 11?

Governor Beshear announced the reopening of some businesses on May 11 and along with that said people would be required to wear masks when out in public.

But sister-station WKYT wanted to know where can you even find masks and how should they be worn?

Health officials are saying that just about anything which covers your nose and mouth can function as a mask.

The Governor made the announcement Monday that he recommends that masks should be worn out in public starting May 11. Officials say surgical masks are not required, but cloth masks will be acceptable as well.

“I know a lot of people hate going to places like Etsy and eBay and a lot of crafty shops that are out there. I’ve seen on social media a lot of people offering to make these people, whether it’s to donate or they are charging a small fee,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington Fayette Co Health Dept.

But according to Hall, you can probably use something you already have at home such as a scarf or old t-shirt, which can function as a mask.

He says you just have to pull it behind your ears and make sure your nose, mouth, and chin are covered and that it is loosened enough for you to breathe. Officials also recommend washing your hands before putting one on.

They say wearing masks will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as people head back into the public. Additionally, they recommend having several masks so you can wash them before each use.

Governor Beshear says people who choose not to wear masks starting May 11 will not be cited, but for businesses it's mandatory.