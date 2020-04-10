“What they are doing is bigger than money": Bus drivers navigating new normal

In today's world many people are adapting to their new roles including bus drivers.

Their new normal includes starting their day by loading up buses.

John Martin, Floyd County bus driver, says seats normally filled with students now filled with bags of meals.

“We got a breakfast meal and a lunch meal with a sandwich and additional milk," said Martin. "At times it feels like it’s almost Christmas. Kids get really excited when they see us coming out and we get excited as well seeing the kids."

Martin's crew delivers nearly 175 meals a day.

“We are on usually about four or hour and a half hours a day delivering."

Danny Adkins, Floyd County superintendent, says their hard work is not going unnoticed.

“We looked again at extraordinary circumstances. We felt like our workers were putting for extraordinary effort. So we looked at modifying her extra service duty pay with that we looked at adding an extra $25 for their daily work," said Adkins. “What they are doing is bigger than money. We would never be able to put a price tag on what they’re doing."

As crews drive down the road they honk to let families know they have arrived.

“Now they are excited to see us. they’re out looking waving at us I’m just glad to see us."

Opening the door with a smile and a good meal. Delivering a little bit of hope in a bag as they pull away as many people's unsung heroes.

“We are just making the best of a bad situation."

Cafeteria workers, custodians, maintenance workers and health assistants also receive this new pay.

Floyd County Schools delivered nearly 43,000 meals this week alone.

