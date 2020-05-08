What does Kentucky's new travel ban look like?

After a federal judge deemed the original travel ban in Kentucky unconstitutional, Governor Andy Beshear made some changes.

"The courts said, 'We think Ohio's is fine. We think yours should be more like Ohio's.' So we've issued one today that's exactly like Ohio's," Gov. Beshear said during Wednesday's COVID-19 update.

The new order is not much different than the original. Anyone from out of state who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is presumed to have the virus is not allowed to enter the state, unless medically necessary.

All people using public transportation are expected to practice social distancing and anyone entering the state with plans to stay should plan to self isolate for 14 days.

"What if? What if you are asymptomatic, bringing it back from a place that just has more of this?" Beshear asked during the Wednesday conference.

The isolation does not apply to people who travel into the state for medical purposes or those who are buying necessities like groceries and medicine.

"It's the same reasons as before. We're doing a lot better inside Kentucky. Let's just make sure it can't be frustrated where we are," said Gov. Beshear.

Exceptions are also made for people who are caregivers and those who live out of the state but work in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says it is all about making sure people are staying cautious as the state phases into the re-opening of the economy.

According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the region has been on the right path.

"The folks of Floyd County have listened to what we want them to do. And I think we have as a region. And that's the reason our numbers have stayed low," Williams said.

He said the travel ban is necessary for keeping everyone on track.

"We're not in the home stretch. This isn't a sprint. This is gonna be a marathon," he said.