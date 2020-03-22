Gov. Beshear releases list of non-essential retail businesses that are closing

Gov. Beshear announced that all in-person retail businesses that are not life sustaining will close on Monday at 8 p.m.

Life-sustaining retail businesses that will stay open include grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hardware stores, gas stations and other businesses that provide staple goods.

Entertainment, sporting goods, clothing, shoe, jewelry and furniture stores, florists, bookstores and auto dealers are among those business that will close. Nonessential retail businesses, while they cannot allow Kentuckians into stores, can still fill phone and online orders through curbside services or delivery.

Gov. Beshear breaks down what is life-sustaining retail and what is not on the fourth page of the document below.

“This is the next step that we need to take to reduce the contacts among Kentuckians until we can defeat this virus,” Gov. Beshear said. He said there is no need to rush to grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations that can remain open. “There is going to be enough of the essentials for everybody."