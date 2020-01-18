Wet and windy for your Saturday

Soggy weather returns to the mountains today.

Today and Tonight

Some of us will be waking up to some light showers this morning. Temperatures will be chilly to start out with lows in the mid-30s. Temperatures will increase throughout the day, but rain chances will only ramp up as the front moves through and it will be windy. Some of our models are trying to show wind gusts of up to 50 mph. It will be a similar situation to last weekend without the storms. Power outages and wind damage could be an issue. We'll keep a close eye on it. Temperatures will top out in the low 50s before crashing into much cooler temperatures tonight.

The rain chances linger into this evening but will be much lighter than the afternoon showers. Most of us should be dry by around 10 p.m., and then dry conditions continue overnight and into your Sunday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-20s, so it will be very cold as you wake up on Sunday as well.

Extended Forecast

Skies will start to clear on Sunday, but it will not help with temperatures. We will hover right around freezing for a daytime high and drop into the mid-teens for overnight lows.

Think warm thoughts as we start the new week. The sun will be out, but it definitely will not be warm Monday and Tuesday. Highs will only be in the upper 20s on Monday and get just above freezing on Tuesday. Overnight lows Monday night will be frigid, dropping into the mid-teens again.

Thankfully, the sunshine sticks around for most of the week and by Wednesday, our temperatures get back into the 40s and should be in the 50s by the weekend.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall