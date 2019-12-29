Wet and windy conditions continue

A Flood Watch is in effect for Rowan, Powell, Rockcastle, Jackson, Pulaski and Wayne County from 12 p.m. this afternoon until 2 a.m. tonight.

Photo: Pixabay

Tonight and Tomorrow.

Rain will start making its way east from the western counties this evening and overnight. Winds could be gusting up to 30+ MPH, so make sure any outdoor decorations are tied down. As far as rain totals go, they will be higher to the west and lower to the east. The west could see 1-2 inches, while the east should stay under one inch. We will keep an eye out for any potential flash flooding concerns. Also, don't be surprised if you hear thunder tonight!

Showers and gusty winds will continue into your Monday morning as that cold front pushes through the mountains. Roads could be slick, so plan a little extra time for the morning drive. Highs will be in the mid to lower 50s in the morning with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Rain should end by mid-morning. Clouds should start to clear out by Monday afternoon allowing a temporary mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will slightly increase overnight, and lows look to drop into the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

As we approach 2020, more seasonable temperatures return for your New Year's Eve. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s, so those of you with outdoor plans for New Year's Eve, bundle up!

Sunshine returns as we head into the first day of 2020! Highs will be in the mid-40s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. We'll remain on the dry side as well with a few clouds. Overall, not a bad start to the new year!

Thursday looks to warm up a bit with highs getting into the low to mid-50s. There look to be some rain chances that start-up Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. We will keep our eyes on that, but for now, enjoy the last few days of the holiday season!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall