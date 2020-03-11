Western Kentucky University extends Spring Break, switches class format until April

Western Kentucky University is joining UK and other universities in attempts to protect students, faculty and staff from the spread of the coronavirus.

According to its website, WKU is extending Spring Break through Sunday, March 22. Students are encouraged to stay home but they can still return to campus housing March 15 at noon as originally planned.

Starting March 23, classes will switch to an alternative format. This will last through April 5.

WKU staff stressed that all students graduating in May will still be able to do so.

School officials also implemented a new policy. Any in-person, non-athletic events with more than 50 people between March 16 and April 5 on any campuses must be postponed, canceled or virtualized. Athletic events are being discussed with the NCAA and Conference USA.

All travel that is not mission-critical or university-funded will be suspended starting March 16.

More information will be released as planning continues.