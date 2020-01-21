West Virginia senator invites NRA as Virginia plans for gun-control

A West Virginia senator invited the National Rifle Association to move to his state as lawmakers pursue gun-control measures in neighboring Virginia, where the group now has its headquarters.

The invitation came in a Monday letter from Republican Sen. Randy Smith to NRA leadership. It said his state allows people who live there to carry guns without permits and lawmakers there have pushed to allow firearms on college campuses.

The NRA did not immediately comment. Smith's play came on the day that tens of thousands of gun-rights activists rallied at the Virginia Capitol against the Democratic leadership's plans to institute gun-control measures.

