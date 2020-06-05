West Virginia man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

A Mingo County, West Virginia man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in Pikeville on Friday.

Curtis Hight, 38, from Williamson, admitted that on October 16, 2019 in Pike County, he sold heroin and crack cocaine to a confidential witness from his home.

According to his plea agreement, during the controlled purchase, a handgun was within arm’s reach of Hight when he made the sale.

During the following raid, officers seized 13 firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, one gram of heroin, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, $15,775 in cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking from his residence.

Hight was indicted in November 2019.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the heroin trafficking charge, and not less than five years for the firearms charge, which must run consecutively. No word on when he will be sentenced.