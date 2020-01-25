West Virginia lawmakers introduce AED legislation

A bill that would require AEDs be on hand for any school sporting event has been introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

House Bill 4497 was filed Thursday in honor of Alex Miller, a senior at Roane County High School who died in September when he collapsed on the field during a football game.

The bill says "The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission shall require that an automated external defibrillator device be present during the duration of all extramural high school or middle school athletic events under the control, supervision and regulation of the commission."

The bill also says that all school sports personnel be trained on how to use an AED.

Sudden cardiac arrest kills 2,000 children a year and two-thirds happen on the ball field.

Kentucky is the only state in our region that requires AEDs to be nearby for sports practices and games. The law passed in 2009 after the families of teenagers who died playing football pushed for legislation.

In 2017, Linday's Law went into effect in Ohio which requires coaches, parents, and players to to be educated on sudden cardiac arrest.

HB 4497 is making it's way through committee before it is voted on in the House.