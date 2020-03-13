West Virginia governor closes state schools indefinitely

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the state still does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19, but he made a tough decision to close schools across the state.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a news conference Friday at the state capitol. The governor says schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16.

The governor said he does not know how long he will close schools, but he will keep them closed as long as the state needs to.

The governor said this was a tough decision because schools are a safe place for a lot of children and somewhere they can get nutritional meals. He says the state will work this weekend to find ways to help these children while schools are closed.

So far, 12 tests have been conducted in the state. Governor Jim Justice announced Friday morning 11 of those tests have been negative.

One case is still pending.

Governor Justice also urged people to keep washing their hands and avoiding large crowds.