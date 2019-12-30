West Virginia governor approves firings over controversial Nazi salute photo

Gov. Jim Justice is approving firings after reviewing the report on the Division of Corrections (DCR) academy Class 18.

Photo: WSAZ

Justice released on Monday that he is approving the recommendations submitted by Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety (DMAPS) Secretary Jeff Sandy to fire all cadets involved in the picture.

Justice also approved the firing of one additional staff member. According to the recommendations, that member did not report the content of the class photograph. According to the release, this is the third instructor fired from the incident.

Four additional academy instructors who knew about the picture were also suspended without pay. Altogether, 36 employees have been or will be terminated. One is a county employee, so the state is not involved with that case.

The photo was taken in November and handed out to attendees at the division's Nov. 27 graduation ceremony.

The investigation found the salute was started by one of the cadets, then other class members began using it. According to the report, not all cadets felt comfortable doing it and at one point refused to go along with it. According to the investigation, Instructor Byrd knew about the salute and even encouraged it. Byrd also overruled the corrective actions taken by others and assured the cadets behavior was acceptable, according to the report.

“We have a lot of good people in our Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety," Justice said. "But this incident was completely unacceptable. Now, we must continue to move forward and work diligently to make sure nothing like this ever happens again.”