West Virginia governor announces coal-to-carbon research center

West Virginia's Gov. Jim Justice says a technology company agreed to open a research facility to look into using coal to make carbon-based products.

The Republican governor gave additional details about the agreement with Ramaco Carbon on Thursday after mentioning the research center in his State of the State speech.

He says the company received more than $5 million in federal grants to support its research. It is also developing a facility in Wyoming.

One of the projects the company is working on revolves around using coal as a precursor to manufacture carbon fiber for the automotive industry.