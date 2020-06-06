West Virginia gearing up for competitive Tuesday primaries

In 2014, Shelley Moore Capito became the first female U.S. senator to be elected from West Virginia.

This year she is looking to become the first Republican from the state to be re-elected to the Senate since 1907.

Capito has two challengers in Tuesday's GOP primary: Family Policy Council of West Virginia President Allen Whitt and former craftsman Larry Butcher.

On the Democratic side, coal miner’s daughter Paula Jean Swearengin is running against former state senator Richard Ojeda and ex-South Charleston Mayor Richie Robb.

All three of West Virginia's House members are running for re-election, but since West Virginia has lost population and will likely lose a House seat after this year's Census.

