West Virginia firefighter killed in crash while responding to fire

A West Virginia firefighter has died after his volunteer fire department's truck crashed while responding to an emergency call.

Officials with the city of Spencer say Mark Horwich was killed Saturday when the fire truck went off a narrow road en route to a structure fire in Roane County.

The accident happened near the community of Newton. Horwich was a member of the Clover Volunteer Fire Department. Gov. Jim Justice expressed his condolences on Twitter to Horwich's family and the community.

The Roane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident, which closed the road for several hours.