West Virginia court hearings postponed as virus cases hit 16

Most court hearings in West Virginia have been rescheduled to April after the Supreme Court of Appeals issued a judicial emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court on Sunday ordered that hearings throughout the state be postponed until April 10.

The administrative order allows for so-called emergency proceedings such as initial criminal appearances, coronavirus-related matters, and child abuse cases to be held, preferably through video conference or telephone.

West Virginia health officials said at least 16 people have tested positive for the virus, with 444 negative tests and 4 pending.