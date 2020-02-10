West Virginia Senate passes 'born alive' abortion bill

The West Virginia Senate approved a bill to penalize physicians who don't provide medical care to a baby born after an abortion attempt.

Senators unanimously approved the bill Monday after testimony from a lone Democrat who said lawmakers have wasted time angling for political points on a bill that has no impact instead of working on the state's more serious problems.

The bill subjects medical professionals to discipline from their licensing board if they do not care for a child born after an abortion procedure.

Critics say existing laws already protect newborns and the state bans abortions after 20 weeks.