West Virginia Republicans move forward on tax overhaul

West Virginia Republicans are moving forward on a sweeping tax overhaul that could slash county government budgets, though it appears likely Democrats may derail the plan.

The Senate voted 17-16 Monday to pass a GOP proposal to cut taxes on manufacturers and personal vehicles while raising sales taxes and taxes on tobacco products.

But still looming is an accompanying resolution, which requires a two-thirds majority vote, to set the plan in motion.

Many county leaders oppose the tax overhaul and worry it could result in the loss of millions of dollars in tax revenues that play an integral part of their budgets.