West Virginia, Kentucky awarded abandoned coal mine reclamation grants

West Virginia was awarded more than $22 million and Kentucky more than $11 million in federal funding to clean up and repurpose abandoned coal mines in fiscal year 2020.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the grants from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement last week.

The Interior Department said in a news release the agency provides the grants to the 25 coal-producing states and three tribes based on past and current coal production.

The agency said the grants are funded in part by a fee collected on all coal produced in the U.S.