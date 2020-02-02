West Virginia House passes rape kit testing, collection bill

West Virginia may soon require the speedy testing and collection of rape kits under a bill passed by the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Lawmakers on Friday approved the proposal by a unanimous vote.

The measure would require the kits to be submitted to the state police's forensic lab within 30 days or as soon as possible after collection.

It would also allow for the creation of a tracking process of the kits and would require a court order before law enforcement can dispose of the examinations.

The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.